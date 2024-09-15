RG Kar tragedy: Rallies demanding justice for doctor rock Kolkata

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Tamreen Sultana  |   Published: 15th September 2024 5:23 pm IST
Kolkata: Rallies and demonstrations demanding justice for the RG Kar hospital’s doctor who was raped and murdered rocked Kolkata on Sunday, September 15.

Retired Army officers, who were alumni of the Purulia Sainik School, marched from Jadavpur 8B Bus Stand to Golpark in south Kolkata with placards in their hands amid rains.

In Wellington, in the central part of the city, former students of Calcutta Girls’ High School marched in a rally.

Hundreds of nurses held a rally at Karunamoyee in Salt Lake, seeking safety at the workplace.

The postgraduate trainee doctor was raped and murdered while on duty last month, triggering a nationwide outrage.

