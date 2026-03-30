RGV questions film industry’s loud silence on ‘Dhurandhar 2’ success

Mumbai: As Aditya Dhar’s “Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge” continues to rule at the box office, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma has questioned the film industry’s silence over the box-office triumph of the drama.

Calling out the entire film fraternity, the ‘Satya’ maker wrote on his X (previously known as Twitter) handle, “Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry . (sic)”

Now that @AdityaDharFilms has EXPLODED a ATOMIC BOMB right under the film industry, what is shocking is the loud silence from the rest of the film industry .



I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2 ‘s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film… — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) March 29, 2026

“I don’t know whether this is because the #Dhurandhar2’s devastating explosion has hurled everyone else in the film industry so far into OUTER SPACE that their applause cannot reach here due to the long distances , OR whether they’re huddled in denial, whispering to each other , “It’s just propaganda… it will go away soon ,” so that they can crawl back and resume making their same old repetitive films. OR are they just paralysed by the film’s sheer brilliance , realising that whatever they’ve been making or planning to make , now simply cannot measure up?,” he added.

Ram Gopal Varma pointed out that ignoring a film like “Dhurandhar 2” is not wise.

He shared, “But isn’t it extremely unwise to ignore a DINOSAUR like #Dhurandhar2 staring you in the face and BREATHING FIRE into your eyes with its BOX OFFICE ROAR shaking the very ground beneath their feet , how can anyone be so foolish enough to look away?”

The ‘Sarkar’ maker further advised his contemporaries to see “Dhurandhar 2” as a fresh course in filmmaking.

“My sincere advice to all my colleagues in the film industry is to please take #Dhurandhar2 deadly seriously and study it like a ultra fresh course in filmmaking and educate yourselves OR risk being buried forever in the graveyard of pre March 19th 2026 cinema,” the post concluded.