Rhea Chakraborty finds love again, who is the ‘mystery man’?

Mumbai: New lovebirds in the tinsel town! Guess who is back in the headlines? It’s Rhea Chakraborty. Yes, you read the right. The actress, who previously dated late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is now rumoured to be in love with Bunty Sajdeh, fashion designer Seema Sajdeh’s brother.

According to a report in HT, Bunty owns a talent management firm that used to handle Rhea a few years ago. The report says they have started dating recently after being good friends for quite some time. “They are currently together and wish to keep this news private,” a source informed the news portal.

Rhea was even spotted partying with Bunty’s sister Seema and her gang recently. Sharing several photos from the party, she wrote, “Soo many feelings #impromptunights #randomconversations #fabulous #whyyyyy.”

More about Bunty Sajdeh

Bunty Sajdeh owns one of the largest talent management firms in the sports and entertainment genres. On the other hand, Bunty is the MD and CEO of Cornerstone Sport, which manages Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan. He also has a share in Dharma Cornerstone Agency.

According to reports, Bunty was previously said to be dating Sonakshi Sinha.

On the professional front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan-starrer ‘Chehre’. There is no update on her next project in the industry.