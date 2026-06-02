Rhea Chakraborty recalls Aryan Khan’s arrest, says it was hard to watch

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty has opened up about Aryan Khan’s 2021 drug case and revealed that she had reached out to him during the controversy.

In a recent interview with Variety India, Rhea was asked if Aryan’s case reminded her of what she and her brother Showik Chakraborty went through after Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea admitted that watching Aryan face public scrutiny brought back difficult memories.

“When I saw what Aryan was going through, it took me back because it was spectacularly similar,” Rhea said, adding that more than her own story, Aryan’s situation reminded her of Showik’s case. She further said it was “very, very hard to watch.”

Rhea and Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau in 2020 in connection with the drugs-related investigation that followed Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Rhea spent 27 days in jail before being granted bail by the Bombay High Court.

Speaking about her jail time, Rhea also said that the hardest part was losing her sense of identity. She shared that inside jail, a person feels reduced to “a number” and no longer part of society.

Aryan Khan, son of Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in October 2021 after an NCB raid on a cruise ship. He spent 25 days in jail before being granted bail. In May 2022, charges against him were dropped.

Rhea also spoke about the people who stood by her during the time, naming friends like Shibani Dandekar, Anusha Dandekar, Nidhi, Anisha, Samisha, Saqib Saleem and Huma Qureshi. She said having even one true friend is enough to get through anything.

The actress is now looking at a new phase in her career and is set to be seen in Family Business, which marks her acting comeback.