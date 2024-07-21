Rhea Chakraborty talks life post-Sushant, new career path

Mumbai: Rhea Chakraborty, who became the center of attention following the tragic death of her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput, recently revealed that she has stepped away from acting in films and TV shows. In her latest podcast episode, she introduced her ‘Chapter 2’ of life, hosting Bollywood star and former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen. Rhea spoke about her new path and the unique ‘superpower’ she believes she possesses.

“People are often puzzled about my current profession. I am no longer acting in films. Instead, I engage in motivational speaking, which is now my primary source of income,” Rhea shared during her conversation with Sushmita.

After Sushant died in 2020, Rhea endured significant backlash. She was arrested in September 2020 on charges related to procuring drugs for Sushant and spent 28 days in Byculla jail before being granted bail in October 2020. Despite the turmoil, Rhea has moved forward and embraced a new version of herself.

Reflecting on her journey, Rhea said, “Everyone is familiar with my ‘chapter one,’ or at least they think they are. I experienced a whirlwind of emotions and different versions of myself. Now, I finally feel like a more authentic, yet new version of me, almost like a rebirth. I want to celebrate this ‘chapter two’ with everyone who is starting anew. It’s important to acknowledge that it’s okay to begin again and move on in life. I want to celebrate change.”

Rhea’s renewed outlook on life is evident in her positivity and acceptance. She concluded by talking about her ‘superpower,’ saying, “I often joke that my superpower is my ability to polarize any room I enter. Half the people might think, ‘She’s guilty, she’s into black magic,’ while the other half might see me as a resilient woman who fought through adversity. I sense this in places like the dentist’s office, the gym, or the airport. This has taught me that opinions don’t really matter. Those who love you are great, and those who don’t, that’s okay too.”

Rhea began her career as a video jockey and has appeared in various TV shows and films. Her last appearance was as a gang leader on MTV Roadies 19. With her new chapter, Rhea is not just redefining her career but also inspiring others to embrace change and resilience.