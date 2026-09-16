Rice prices rise again in Bengaluru as poor rainfall hits supply

Bengaluru: Rice prices have increased again across Karnataka, with traders attributing the latest hike to inadequate rainfall, lower crop output and shortages of raw material. The latest increase is the third rise in three months, adding to the burden on consumers.

According to wholesale traders, the price of ordinary rice has increased by around Rs 5 to Rs 10 per kg, while premium varieties have become costlier by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg. At the wholesale level, prices have risen by around Rs 1,000 per quintal.

The price of a bag of ordinary rice has gone up by nearly Rs 200, while premium rice bags are now costing Rs 250 to Rs 300 more, traders said.

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The latest revision came into effect from Tuesday. Wholesale prices are expected to increase by Rs 10 to Rs 20 per kg, while retail consumers could see a rise of Rs 20 to Rs 40 per kg depending on the variety and quality of rice.

Traders said poor rainfall in the state has affected agricultural production, leaving farmers with inadequate water for their crops. With reservoirs also receiving less water than expected, the availability of paddy, the key raw material for rice production, has reportedly declined.

Another factor cited by traders is increased demand for Indian rice in international markets. They said larger quantities of rice are being exported to other countries, contributing to tighter domestic availability and putting additional pressure on prices.

Bengaluru, with its large consumer base, is witnessing the impact of the rising wholesale prices in retail markets. Consumers have expressed concern over the repeated increases, particularly the Rs 250 to Rs 300 rise in the price of a rice bag.

Wholesale traders have warned that prices could rise further in October if supplies do not improve. The repeated increases are expected to put additional pressure on household budgets, particularly those dependent on rice as a staple food.

With rainfall remaining a key factor for the next crop and supplies currently under pressure, consumers may have to brace for further volatility in rice prices in the coming weeks.