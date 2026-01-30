For Hyderabadis looking to swap routine weekend outings for something refreshing, a new adventure is drawing attention on the city’s outskirts. HYD Horse Adventure, Telangana’s first countryside club-style horse safari, offers a unique blend of nature, leisure, and rural charm. It is located at Ramakant’s Ranch in Kethireddypally around 40 minutes from the Kokapet and Financial District.

Spread across a 25-acre farmhouse, the initiative introduces visitors to guided horse safaris through forest trails, lakeside paths, and gentle hill terrain, covering nearly 10 km of scenic countryside. Designed for beginners as well, the experience begins with a short orientation and basic riding instructions.

Participants are provided with helmets, boots, trained horses, and groomers to ensure safety. Groups of 10-15 people are accompanied by guides. The total duration is two hours, including one hour of horse riding and one hour exploring the trails by jeep.

Back at the farmhouse, the experience turns leisurely. Visitors can relax with refreshments and explore the property, which offers several photo opportunities beside vintage cars displayed on the grounds. Beyond horses, the ranch is home to birds, ducks, turtles, and other small animals, creating a wholesome farm atmosphere for families.

A special attraction is the Punganur Cow, one of India’s smallest cow breeds, typically standing just 70–90 cm tall, which fascinates both children and adults.

Siasat.com spoke to the mind behind this venture, Barbie Goyal, an MBA graduate from Hyderabad, who said the response from the city has been overwhelmingly positive. She shared that her passion for horses goes beyond recreation and focuses on maintaining quality breeds and professional training standards.

One of the ranch’s star horses, Arjun, has already earned national recognition. At the Central India Horse Show, Indore (January 2026), he secured 2nd position in the Two Teeth Colt (Nukra) category. Earlier, at the prestigious Chetak Festival, Sarangkheda (December 2025) his first-ever competition he again won 2nd position in the same category. Arjun was also named Best Display Horse at the Bangalore Horse Show 2025, reflecting the quality and care maintained at the ranch.

Encouraged by the strong response, Barbie Goyal revealed plans to introduce a new concept titled “Picnic Party With Horses.”

“The upcoming experience will feature designated zones across the farmhouse where families and groups can ride horses, bathe them, feed them, and learn basic horse care. Visitors will also get the opportunity to feed cows and try cow milking, adding an authentic rural touch,” she added.

How to reach there and price details

A 6-hour package includes pickup from major city points such as Ameerpet Metro Station, Jubilee Hills Check Post, Raidurg Metro, and Wipro Circle, with return by around 8:30 PM. Dinner is included in select packages. Prices start at Rs 2,500 per person, going up to Rs 3,500, depending on inclusions.

Bookings will soon be available on platforms like BookMyShow and District, making it easier for Hyderabad residents to plan their countryside escape.

With open landscapes, award-winning horses, and curated farm experiences, HYD Horse Adventure is fast becoming one of Hyderabad’s most unique weekend getaways.