Riding in Dubai? Dh 300 fine for violating RTA’s bike, e-scooter guidelines

Abu Dhabi: With more residents now using bicycles and e-scooters as a convenient and environment-friendly option for transportation, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued guidelines to ensure public safety.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, October 1, RTA issued an advisory reminding the rules in place when riding e-scooters and bicycles on designated tracks.

“Enjoy your happy times and maintain your safety and the safety of others while riding bicycles and electric scooters on the designated paths,” the caption read.

استمتعوا بأوقاتكم السعيدة وحافظوا على سلامتكم وسلامة الآخرين أثناء قيادة الدراجات الهوائية والسكوتر الكهربائي على المسارات المخصصة. إليكم أبرز الإرشادات لاتباعها وتجنب الحصول على مخالفة. pic.twitter.com/kQAi9Nu23Z — RTA (@rta_dubai) October 1, 2023

Here are seven violations and fines

Violation Fine If you carry a passenger on your bicycle or electric bicycle 200 dirham (Rs 4,529) If you carry a passenger on the e-scooter 300 dirham (Rs 6,794) Failure to wear the required safety gear and helmet 200 dirham (Rs 4,529) Failure to adhere to the RTA’s speed limits on designated tracks 100 dirham (Rs 2,264) If you ride a bicycle in a way that endangers your life and that of others 100 dirham (Rs 2,264) Failure to comply with the directional signs on the roads and tracks 200 dirham (Rs 4,529) Children under the age of 12 cycling unaccompanied by an adult 200 dirham (Rs 4,529)

Rules for riding bicycle and e-scooter

The maximum speed for designated tracks in residential areas & beaches is 20 km/hr

Adhere to the designated tracks and follow traffic direction

Do not carry a passenger on the E-scooter or bicycle

E-scooters cannot be driven by someone under the age of 16