Riding in Dubai? Dh 300 fine for violating RTA’s bike, e-scooter guidelines

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 2nd October 2023 5:17 pm IST
Photo: X

Abu Dhabi: With more residents now using bicycles and e-scooters as a convenient and environment-friendly option for transportation, the Road and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has issued guidelines to ensure public safety.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, on Sunday, October 1, RTA issued an advisory reminding the rules in place when riding e-scooters and bicycles on designated tracks.

“Enjoy your happy times and maintain your safety and the safety of others while riding bicycles and electric scooters on the designated paths,” the caption read.

Here are seven violations and fines

ViolationFine
If you carry a passenger on your bicycle or electric bicycle200 dirham (Rs 4,529)
If you carry a passenger on the e-scooter300 dirham (Rs 6,794)
Failure to wear the required safety gear and helmet 200 dirham (Rs 4,529)
Failure to adhere to the RTA’s speed limits on designated tracks 100 dirham (Rs 2,264)
If you ride a bicycle in a way that endangers your life and that of others100 dirham (Rs 2,264)
Failure to comply with the directional signs on the roads and tracks200 dirham (Rs 4,529)
Children under the age of 12 cycling unaccompanied by an adult200 dirham (Rs 4,529)

Rules for riding bicycle and e-scooter

  • The maximum speed for designated tracks in residential areas & beaches is 20 km/hr
  • Adhere to the designated tracks and follow traffic direction
  • Do not carry a passenger on the E-scooter or bicycle
  • E-scooters cannot be driven by someone under the age of 16
  • Children under the age of 12 cycling must be accompanied by an adult.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
