UAE public holiday: When is the next long weekend?

The next long weekend is less than nine weeks away as the country prepares to celebrate its 52nd National Day.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 8:38 pm IST
UAE public holiday: When is the next long weekend?
Photo: WAM

Abu Dhabi: As the three-day weekend in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concludes on Sunday, October 1, the wait for the next long weekend begins.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Worry not, the next one is less than nine weeks away as the country prepares to celebrate its 52nd National Day.

Commemoration Day (formerly known as Martyrs’ Day) is celebrated annually on December 1, which falls on a Friday this year.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Oman-UAE bus service resumes; know ticket cost, luggage allowance

After this, UAE celebrates National Day on December 2 and 3, a Saturday and Sunday, marking the final long weekend of the year.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect a nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr in the first half of 2024.

Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, according to astronomical calculations, although this may change depending on moon sightings and official announcements.

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 1st October 2023 8:38 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima

Sakina Fatima, a digital journalist with Siasat.com, has a master's degree in business administration and is a graduate in mass communication and journalism. Sakina covers topics from the Middle East, with a leaning towards human interest issues.
Back to top button