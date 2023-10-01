UAE public holiday: When is the next long weekend?

Abu Dhabi: As the three-day weekend in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) concludes on Sunday, October 1, the wait for the next long weekend begins.

Worry not, the next one is less than nine weeks away as the country prepares to celebrate its 52nd National Day.

Commemoration Day (formerly known as Martyrs’ Day) is celebrated annually on December 1, which falls on a Friday this year.

After this, UAE celebrates National Day on December 2 and 3, a Saturday and Sunday, marking the final long weekend of the year.

Those planning a long trip next year can expect a nine-day holiday for Eid Al-Fitr in the first half of 2024.

Eid is predicted to be on April 10, 2024, according to astronomical calculations, although this may change depending on moon sightings and official announcements.