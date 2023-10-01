Oman-UAE bus service resumes; know ticket cost, luggage allowance

Oman’s Mwasalat bus service on Sunday, October 1 resumed bus services from Oman to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being suspended temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Route 202 bus service operates between Muscat to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, passing through Al Ain city.
Here is the Route 202
- Mwasalat Bus Station, Burj Al Sahwa
- Al Azaiba Mwasalat Bus Station
- Muscat International Airport
- Muscat International Airport – Old Terminal
- Al Khoudh Bridge
- Mwasalat Bus Station, Al Mabilah
- Wadi Al Jizi
- Barka Bridge
- Barka, Al Somhan
- Barka, Sallaha
- Al Rumais
- Al Nassim Garden
- Mabelah North
- A Siya
- Wadi Al Jizi – Hospital
- Wadi Al Jizi – Check post
- Wadi Al Jizi – Al Hamadhaih Bridge
- Wadi Saa
- Al Buraimi Hospital
- Al Buraimi
- Al Ain Central Bus Station
- Abu Dhabi Bus Station
The journey from Abu Dhabi to Muscat is estimated approximately 9 hours and 50 minutes with occasional breaks.
Cost and luggage allowance
- The one-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost 11.5 Omani Riyals (109 dirhams).
- The luggage allowance is 23 kilograms; with a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.
How to book a ticket
- Visit the Mwasalat website
- Select ‘Intercity Booking’ on the homepage
- Choose the route on the desired date
- Choose your pick up and drop off point and enter your ticket details, including your name, passport, mobile number, gender, and nationality
- Upload a copy of your ID and passport
- The payment method can be made through a credit or debit card.
- The requirement to upload a ID is not mandatory, but it is mandatory during the boarding process.