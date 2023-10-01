Oman-UAE bus service resumes; know ticket cost, luggage allowance

Oman’s Mwasalat bus service on Sunday, October 1 resumed bus services from Oman to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after being suspended temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Route 202 bus service operates between Muscat to the UAE capital, Abu Dhabi, passing through Al Ain city.

Exciting News

Unveiling our latest route, Abu Dhabi via Al Ain

Starting from 1st of October 2023

Book Now at https://t.co/lGB7V3y3LA

Here is the Route 202

Mwasalat Bus Station, Burj Al Sahwa

Al Azaiba Mwasalat Bus Station

Muscat International Airport

Muscat International Airport – Old Terminal

Mwasalat Bus Station Burj Al Sahwa

Al Khoudh Bridge

Mwasalat Bus Station, Al Mabilah

Wadi Al Jizi

Barka Bridge

Barka, Al Somhan

Barka, Sallaha

Al Rumais

Al Nassim Garden

Mabelah North

A Siya

Wadi Al Jizi – Hospital

Wadi Al Jizi – Check post

Wadi Al Jizi – Al Hamadhaih Bridge

Wadi Saa

Al Buraimi Hospital

Al Buraimi

Al Ain Central Bus Station

Abu Dhabi Bus Station

The journey from Abu Dhabi to Muscat is estimated approximately 9 hours and 50 minutes with occasional breaks.

We are all set

Get ready for a wonderful ride through Route 202 (Muscat – Al Buraimi – Abu Dhabi) via AlAin

Starting from October 1, 2023

Book your ticket today at https://t.co/lGB7V3xvW2

Cost and luggage allowance

The one-way ticket from Muscat to Abu Dhabi will cost 11.5 Omani Riyals (109 dirhams).

The luggage allowance is 23 kilograms; with a hand baggage allowance of 7 kilograms.

How to book a ticket

Visit the Mwasalat website

Select ‘Intercity Booking’ on the homepage

Choose the route on the desired date

Choose your pick up and drop off point and enter your ticket details, including your name, passport, mobile number, gender, and nationality

Upload a copy of your ID and passport

The payment method can be made through a credit or debit card.