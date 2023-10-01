Turkey: Two officers injured in blast near parliament

Video clips on X showed police cars near the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior, while the streets leading to the area were closed.

Turkey: Loud explosion, gunfire reported in Ankara near parliament building
A loud explosion and gunfire have been reported at the entrance gate of the Interior Ministry’s General Directorate of Security, in the Turkish capital, Ankara, on Sunday, September 30.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya wrote, “At around 9:30 in the morning, two terrorists who came on board a light vehicle carried out a bomb attack in front of the ministry building.”

“One of them blew himself and the other was neutralised”, the minister said.

He added that two police officers were “slightly injured” in the fire caused by the blast.

