Right-wing goons attack Telangana govt official in Bhainsa

Hyderabad: A government official in Telangana’s Nirmal district was attacked on Monday, March 17, by cow vigilantes while carrying files wrapped in an orange/saffron cloth.

The victim, identified as Abdul Wakeel, is an employee of the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Tanoor. Wakeel was attacked by the cow vigilantes in the Bhainsa town of Nirmal.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Bhainsa inspector Mallesh said, “The incident occurred on Monday evening. Wakeel was attacked by seven persons on Monday evening. Four persons were arrested in the evening.”

The arrested accused, identified as Raju, Prakash, Sai, and Polishetty, members of the Hindu Vahini, a right-wing group, were booked under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempt to murder, Section 61(2) for criminal conspiracy, Section 121(1) for voluntarily causing hurt to a public servant, and Section 196(4) for actions or speech promoting disharmony, enmity, or hatred between groups.

They were produced in the court and were sent to judicial custody. The police further said that three other accused were on the run.

A government official in Telangana's Nirmal district was attacked by cow vigilantes while carrying files wrapped in an orange cloth.

The victim was identified as Abdul Wakeel an employee of the Mandal Revenue Office (MRO) in Tanoor mandal. Wakeel was attacked by the cow…

Communal incidents in Bhainsa

Bhainsa has been a communally charged area, witnessing multiple incidents of violence over the years. Before the attack on the government official on Monday, a major incident occurred in the mandal in 2021 when clashes erupted between two communities following an argument between a bike rider and members of another community.

Within no time, supporters of both groups gathered pelted stones at each other, and set houses, vehicles, and small business establishments on fire.

Similar communal clashes occurred in Bhainsa in 2020, when violent confrontations led to the torching of homes and vehicles, injuring several people, including police personnel.

In 2018, another major flare-up was reported during a religious procession, which resulted in arson and attacks on properties. The town has repeatedly been at the centre of tensions, with minor altercations often escalating into large-scale communal violence, straining law enforcement and disrupting communal harmony.