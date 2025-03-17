Rajiv Yuva Vikasam beneficiaries to receive loan sanction letters on June 2

Bhatti Vikaramarka said that depending on the units, loans where between Rs 50,000 and Rs 4,00,000 could be availed by the youth through the scheme.

Deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka launches applications receiving programme for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme from the assembly.

Hyderabad: Telangana deputy chief minister Bhatti Vikramarka has announced that five lakh young people from SC, ST, BC, and minority communities, selected to receive bank loans under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, will be given their loan sanction letters on 2 June, marking Telangana Formation Day.

He, along with chief minister A Revanth Reddy, formally launched the application process for prospective beneficiaries at the Assembly premises on Monday, 17 March.

Bhatti Vikramarka stated that the scheme aims to provide opportunities for those unable to secure government jobs through competitive exams, enabling them to become self-employed.

He explained that depending on the type of unit, loans ranging from Rs 50,000 to Rs 4,00,000 would be available through the scheme.

5,000 beneficiaries from each constituency will be able to access the scheme and urged applicants can download the forms from the website and apply for the loans.

Bhatti further stated that applications would first be scrutinised at the mandal level, then at the district level, and finally approved by the district’s in-charge ministers.

Encouraging young people to seize the opportunity and become self-reliant, he emphasised the scheme’s potential impact.

Chief minister A Revanth Reddy advised Bhatti Vikramarka to prioritise applicants with technical qualifications, such as ITI graduates, car drivers, and electric vehicle drivers, in the selection process.

He also reassured that minorities would receive their due share in every scheme, including the Indiramma Illu housing scheme and the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

