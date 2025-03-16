Applications invited from SC, ST, BC youth for Telangana self-employment scheme

Under Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme, state government would spend Rs 6,000 crore to aid 5 lakh SC, ST and BC young men and women to get loans for units ranging between Rs 1 lakh and Rs 3 lakh.

Telangana government invites applications for Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme.

Hyderabad: Telangana government has invited applications under the Rajiv Yuva Vikasam scheme for SC/ST/BC young men and women to avail loans for self-employment from March 17 to April 5.

Under the scheme, the state government would spend Rs 6,000 crore to assist 5 lakh youngsters from Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs) and Backward Classes (BCs) backgrounds to secure loans from Rs 1 lakh per unit to Rs 3 lakh per unit.

A subsidy of 80 percent for Rs 1 lakh worth unit, 70 percent for Rs 2 lakh unit, and 60 percent for Rs 3 lakh unit will be offered under the schemes, implemented with the respective departments’ welfare corporations of these sections.

Interested applicants can find out the eligibility criteria, and method of selection of beneficiaries at https://tgobmms.cgg.gov.in.

Candidates can approach the district welfare offices of the departments concerned or their executive directors and in case of STs, they can approach their respective Integrated Tribal Development Agencies (ITDA) to avail the scheme.

The screening and selection of beneficiaries will happen from April 6 to May 31.

