Telangana CM inaugurates projects worth Rs 630 cr in Station Ghanpur

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, March 16 inaugurated projects worth Rs 630.27 crore in Station Ghanpur of Jangaon district.

As part of development of the constituency, the Telangana government will set up a Young India Integrated Residential School in Konayachalam village of Jafargarh mandal, he said. The school will be constructed at Rs 200 crore.

The Telangana CM also said that degree College will be constructed in Station Ghanpur at a cost of Rs 5.5 crore and that a 100-bed hospital will also be set up at a cost or Rs 45.5 crores.

“A divisional level office will be set up at Rs 26 crore. Rs 12,56 croe have been alocated for the development of a 31 km long canal,” Revanth Reddy stated.

He added that the Telangana government has sanctioned the construction of 512 houses under the Indiramma Indlu scheme at Rs 25.6 crores. Out of these, 274 houses will be constructed in Ghanpur constituency mandal and 238 houses for Dharmasagar and Velair mandals.

Raod widening including that for National Highway from Mallannagandi to Thatikonda, Jittagudem (Station) to Tarigoppula will be done at Rs 15 crore and road maintenance work at Rural Roads-BT will be done at Rs 23.5 crore, the Telangana chief minister said.

Electricity Sector

Similarly in the electricity sector, Revanth Reddy stated that the construction of the Northern Power Distribution Corporation Limited Divisional Office cum ERO Office Building at Station Ghanpur will be constructed at Rs 1 crore.

“A 33/11 KV Sub-Station at Kurchapalli Village, Raghunathapalli Mandal will be constructed ata cost of Rs 2.26 crore and a 33/11KiloWatt Sub-Station will be constructed at Sagaram Village, Jafargarh Mandal with Rs 2.29 crore. Similar Sub-Stations will be set up at Kondapur Village, Chilpur Mandal with Rs 2.5 crore; at Fateshapur Village, Raghunathapalli with Rs. 2.48 crore,” the Telangana CM announced.

Reddy also inaugurated the Rayagudem Sub-Station in Dharmasagar Mandal which was constructed at Rs 1.48 crore.

Roads

The CM announced construction of the Banjara Bhavan at Rs. 2 crore. A road connecting Govardhanagiri to Charlatanda will be constructed at Rs 11.9 crore and the Nakkapokkala Thanda Samyakunta for Rs 3.7 crore will also be taken up, he added.

Among the slew of projects, the upgradation the of Station Ghanpur Gram Panchayat Municipality was also announced.

Reddy also proposed road widening in Peddapendyala village under Kuda for Rs 1.76 crore

Seven RTC buses have also sanctioned under Mahila Shakti for Rs. 102.1 crore (Rs. 2.10 crore), bank linkage of Rs. 100 crore to Self Help Groups.