Turmeric prices plummeting, Centre must help farmers: Telangana Agri min

Hyderabad: Telangana’s Agriculture minister, Tummala Nageswara Rao, has urged the central government to intervene immediately to support turmeric farmers who are facing significant financial losses due to plummeting prices.

The minister has written to Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shivaraj Singh Chouhan, requesting that the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED) purchase turmeric under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) to stabilize prices and protect farmers from financial distress.

Turmeric is cultivated over 42,093 acres in Telangana, with a production of 125,436 metric tons. However, the current price of turmeric ranges from Rs 17,000 to Rs 11,000 per quintal, with indications that it may drop further.

Last year’s stock remains unsold, and over the past two years, prices have decreased by 17% to 27% based on quality.

Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao emphasized the need for immediate central intervention to safeguard farmers from financial losses.

He suggested that NAFED should purchase turmeric under the MIS based on the cost of cultivation as recommended by the Swaminathan Committee.

“This move is crucial to ensure that farmers receive a fair price for their produce and avoid further economic hardship,” he added.