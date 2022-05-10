Right-wing group to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar

Heavy security has been deployed outside Qutub Minar following a right-wing organisation’s alleged call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the heritage site on Tuesday.

The said outfit is yet to be identified. The call to recite Hanuma Chalisa at the Qutub Minar comes at a time when India has witnessed recurring debates over the aazan and the Hanuman Chalisa.

The row began late last month when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray threatened to play the set of hymns on loudspeakers outside mosques during the month of Ramzan.

The MNS chief and several other right wing leaders across India had called for removal of loudspeakers from atop mosques as they rallied against the aazan.