Right-wing group to chant Hanuman Chalisa outside Qutub Minar

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 10th May 2022 12:10 pm IST
Security deployed outside Qutub Minar as right-wing group plans to chant Hanuman Chalisa
Security at Qutub Minar. (Photo: Twitter/@ndtv)

Heavy security has been deployed outside Qutub Minar following a right-wing organisation’s alleged call to chant the Hanuman Chalisa at the heritage site on Tuesday.

The said outfit is yet to be identified. The call to recite Hanuma Chalisa at the Qutub Minar comes at a time when India has witnessed recurring debates over the aazan and the Hanuman Chalisa.

The row began late last month when Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray threatened to play the set of hymns on loudspeakers outside mosques during the month of Ramzan.

MS Education Academy

The MNS chief and several other right wing leaders across India had called for removal of loudspeakers from atop mosques as they rallied against the aazan.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button