Right-wing groups rally to promote ‘apna tyohar, apna vyapar’

Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Bajrang Dal on October 17 held rallies in Chhattisgarh’s Durg city under the “Apna Tyohar, Apna Vyapar” (Our festival, our business) campaign before Diwali celebrations, calling for Hindus to limit themselves to Hindu shops.

Urging people to buy products from Hindu vendors only, participants allegedly raised placards warning that “if Hindu interests are harmed, blood will flow on the streets.”

Videos of the incident were widespread on the internet, showing VHP and Bajrang Dal members in masses in the local shop lanes.

Multiple social media accounts circulated photos of Muslim vendors selling diyas or firecrackers, warning fellow Hindus to boycott them because these vendors “don’t celebrate the festival.”