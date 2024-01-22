Right-wing mob tries to ‘construct temple’ on Waqf land in Nalgonda

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Narketpally village of Nalgonda district on Sunday night when a mob of 200-250 right-wing outfits like VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS and BJP assembled on an open plot admeasuring 2,840 square yards besides a mosque, which is registered as Waqf property, and tried to construct a Hanuman Temple there. The mob was also seen performing puja on the Waqf land.

According to the Amjedullah Khan, MBT spokesperson, the Muslims who were performing namaz inside the Masjid alerted Narketpally Police Station but no action was taken against them due to ‘lack of personnel’. Then, Hafeez Khan (secretary of peace committee) Nalgonda, Moulana Ahsan Uddin (president of Jamiat-e-Ulema, Nalgonda) and Mufti Siddiqui informed the Nalgonda SP Chandana Deepti, who immediately rushed force to Narketpally. Despite police force reaching the spot no action was taken against the mob and Muslims, who were holed up in the masjid had to leave through an alternate door.

Amjed Ullah Khan (Spokesman) MBT demanded stern action against VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS & BJP workers for trying to grab open land admeasuring 2840 Sq Yards of registered wakf land

Amjedullah Khan said since Congress came to power in Telangana, the BJP, RSS, VHP and Bajrang Dal, in collusion with BRS, were trying to polarise the situation and create communal disturbance in Telangana to defame Telangana CM Anumula Revanth Reddy.

Amjedullah Khan urged the CM to take note of Narketpally incident and the communal incident that occured last month in Velpoor village of Armoor town in Nizamabad district, in which the same anti-social elements tried to create communal tension by constructing a mandir on Muslim graveyard.

Senior police officials visited the spot and held a meeting on Monday.



When contacted, Narketpally police told Siasat.com that the local Hindus wanted to organise a food camp at an open place near to the mosque in view of the Ram temple inauguration. “No permission was issued to them due to sensitive nature of the place. The group staged a dharna against the police and we dispersed them soon afterwards,” said SHO Narketpally.