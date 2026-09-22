RIMS fire accident: BRS demands Rs 25 lakh as ex gratia

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) has demanded Rs 25 lakh each as ex gratia for the families of three babies who perished in the fire accident at the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) hospital in Adilabad on Tuesday, September 22.

In a condolence statement, the pink party accused the Revanth Reddy-led state government of being responsible for the tragedy, stating that the government hospitals in Telangana are suffering from grave neglect

“BRS has repeatedly warned the government about the poor conditions at RIMS, but no corrective action has been taken. There should be an urgent thorough check by experts to prevent further accidents,” read the statement.

అదిలాబాద్ జిల్లా రిమ్స్ ఆసుపత్రిలో కరెంట్ షార్ట్ సర్క్యూట్ ప్రమాదంలో ముగ్గురు చిన్నారులు మృతి చెందడం అత్యంత బాధాకరం.



ఈ దుర్ఘటనలో ఇంకా 23 మంది పసిపిల్లలు గాయపడిన నేపథ్యంలో వెంటనే మెరుగైన చికిత్స అందించి వారి ప్రాణాలు కాపాడాలి.



కాంగ్రెస్ సర్కారు ఘోర వైఫల్యం వల్లే ఇంత పెద్ద… — KTR (@KTRBRS) September 22, 2026

Telangana Rakshana Samithi (TRS) chief K Kavitha also expressed her condolences. In a video statement, she accused Health Minister Damodar Raja Narsimha of being ignorant and unwilling to speak to affected families.

“The minister’s negligence regarding the death of the children was more distressing than the negligence of the doctors and staff. He went to the incident site only to take photos but failed to show even the minimum of humanity,” she said, adding her party will visit the families on Wednesday.

Three infants died in a fire that broke out at the Special Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) late Monday night (September 21).

Also Read Fire at Adilabad RIMS kills three newborns, over 20 evacuated

“Twenty infants are still admitted in different hospitals while four others were taken to their homes by their parents after their condition became stable,” a senior police official said.

Authorities are ascertaining the exact cause of the fire, including whether an electrical fault or AC malfunction led to the incident. The safety arrangements at the SNCU are also being examined.