RIMS fire: High-level panel to submit report to govt soon

Adilabad: The high-level committee set up to investigate the fire at the SNCU ward of the Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Adilabad, has completed its inquiry and is set to submit its report to the state government, said reports on Tuesday, September 29.



An air conditioner in the ward burst into flames late on September 21, killing five infants. The panel

sought details on the status of the air conditioners, their repairs, installation dates, etc., said the Deccan Chronicle.

Manda Makarandu, Project Officer of ITDA, Utnoor, who led the committee, also met with a victim’s family in Utnoor and recorded their statements.

The committee has also spoken to RIMS director Jai Singh Rathod. It also noted that the SNCU ward is overcrowded and lacks safety measures for emergency evacuation.

The district administration is mulling a separate medical superintendent for RIMS Hospital for effective

functioning, though RIMS is semi‑autonomous, said DC.

Local leaders and officials discussed this issue with senior Health Department officials during Health Minister Damodar Rajanarsimha’s recent visit to RIMS, it said.