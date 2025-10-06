Ring confirms Vijay and Rashmika engagement? pics goes viral

Hyderabad: The long-standing speculation surrounding Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda has reached a fever pitch, as multiple reports suggest the beloved Tollywood actors are now officially engaged. The duo, celebrated for their explosive on-screen chemistry, reportedly exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s Hyderabad residence on October 3, attended only by close family members.

Relationship Timeline and On-Screen Magic

Rashmika and Vijay’s relationship has been a topic of fan fascination since they first shared the screen in the 2018 blockbuster, Geetha Govindam. Their pairing was an instant hit, and the romance rumors intensified following their second collaboration in the intense 2019 drama, Dear Comrade. Despite years of joint appearances, secret holidays, and consistent social media buzz, both actors have remained tight-lipped about their private lives. However, a source close to Vijay has reportedly confirmed the engagement news.

Vijay Deverakonda’s First Public Appearance with a Ring

The engagement buzz was further fueled when Vijay Deverakonda made his first public appearance post-reports of the ceremony. On October 5, he visited Sri Sathya Sai Baba’s Prasanthi Nilayam ashram in Puttaparthi, Andhra Pradesh, with his parents and younger brother, Anand Deverakonda. Viral photos and videos from the visit immediately caught the attention of eagle-eyed fans, who noticed a simple band-style ring on Vijay’s finger, which many are calling his engagement ring. The visit was significant for Vijay, as he and his brother both completed their schooling at the Sri Sathya Sai Baba Higher Secondary School in Anantapur.

Wedding Plans and Upcoming Movies

According to reports, the couple is expected to tie the knot in a destination wedding in February 2026.

On the professional front, both stars are busy with upcoming projects. Rashmika Mandanna is preparing for the release of the horror-comedy Thamma, scheduled for October 21, 2025. She also has Cocktail 2 and other films in the pipeline. Vijay Deverakonda, last seen in Kingdom, is currently involved in several projects. Fans are particularly excited about the possibility of the newly engaged duo reuniting on screen for director Rahul Sankrityan’s next untitled movie, which they are expected to film before their reported 2026 wedding.