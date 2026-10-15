Ring Road murder: Karnataka Cabinet rejects mercy plea of accused

Bengaluru: The infamous Bengaluru Ring Road murder case, which shocked Karnataka in 2003, has returned to the spotlight after the state Cabinet rejected the mercy petitions filed by Shubha Shankaranarayana and D Arun Varma, who are serving life sentences in connection with the killing of Girish, the former’s prospective husband.

Home Minister Priyank Kharge announced the Cabinet’s decision after a meeting on Thursday, October 15, stating that the petitions had been rejected under the applicable legal framework. The state government will communicate its decision to the Governor, he said.

The Cabinet discussed the mercy petitions and sought details from Advocate General Shashikiran Shetty, who was called to the meeting to explain the legal aspects of the case. Following the briefing, the Cabinet decided not to recommend clemency for the two convicts.

The December 2003 case

The case dates back to December 2003, when Girish, who worked for a software company, was attacked near the Bengaluru Ring Road while spending time with Shubha. The couple had gotten engaged on November 30, 2003. Shubha was pursuing a law degree at the time.

Investigators later found that Shubha was allegedly involved in a relationship with Arun Varma, a junior student at her college. The prosecution’s case was that a conspiracy had been hatched to eliminate Girish to clear the way for Shubha to marry Arun.

On the night of December 3, 2003, Girish reportedly took Shubha out for dinner. At her request, he subsequently drove to a location near HAL airport to watch aircraft taking off and landing. While they were there, he was attacked with a motorcycle shock absorber, according to the case details.

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Girish was admitted to a private hospital but died the following day. Investigators from the then Viveknagar Police Station examined telephone call records and other evidence to uncover the conspiracy.

Police arrested Shubha, Arun Varma and two other accused, Venkatesh and Dinesh. The trial court convicted all four and sentenced them to life imprisonment.

Supreme Court uploads life sentences

In July 2025, the Supreme Court upheld the life sentences, bringing their appeals to a close. The subsequent mercy petitions were referred to the state government through the Governor.

With the Cabinet rejecting the pleas, the government has declined to recommend clemency. The decision marks another significant development in a murder case that has remained one of Karnataka’s widely discussed criminal cases for more than two decades.