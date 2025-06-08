Rinku Singh gets engaged to MP Priya Saroj: Love story & net worth

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Rinku Singh, who is famous for hitting big sixes in the IPL, just got engaged! On June 8, 2025, he exchanged rings with young Member of Parliament Priya Saroj at a beautiful ceremony in Lucknow’s Centrum Hotel. The event was private but grand, with over 300 special guests from both politics and cricket. Big names like Akhilesh Yadav, Jaya Bachchan, and BCCI’s Rajiv Shukla were there to bless the couple.

You can see live pictures of engagement of MP Priya Saroj and #cricketer Rinku Singh here Many congratulations to Rinku Singh and Priya Saroj on starting a new life. #RinkuSingh #PriyaSaroj #rinkusingh #Lucknow https://t.co/48lwOk7T3J pic.twitter.com/KV8l72xbFI — Indian Observer (@ag_Journalist) June 8, 2025

Who is Priya Saroj?

Priya Saroj is just 26 years old and one of the youngest MPs in the country. She won from the Machhlishahr seat in Uttar Pradesh during the 2024 elections. Before entering politics, Priya was a lawyer in the Supreme Court. She studied at Delhi University and Amity University. Her father, Tufani Saroj, is also a well-known politician and has been an MP three times.

Rinku vs Priya – A Big Difference in Net Worth

While their love is equal, their bank balances are not! Rinku Singh’s net worth is said to be Rs. 8–9 crore. In IPL 2025, Kolkata Knight Riders retained him for Rs. 13 crore. He also earns Rs. 60–80 lakh every year from BCCI and makes money through ads. Rinku owns a fancy house and his income keeps growing.

On the other side, Priya’s political journey is just starting. Her net worth is only Rs. 11.25 lakh. She has Rs. 10.18 lakh in the bank and just 5 grams of gold worth Rs. 32,000. She doesn’t own any land, car, or house yet.

How Their Love Story Began

Rinku and Priya met over a year ago through a family friend. Their friendship slowly turned into love. With support from both families, they got engaged. The couple will tie the knot on November 18, 2025, in Varanasi.