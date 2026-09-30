Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker has been grabbing attention on Rise and Fall Season 2, and the actress is leaving little to the imagination when it comes to sharing details about her personal life.

Since entering the reality show, Swara has opened up about several aspects of her life, including her relationship and marriage to political and social activist Fahad Ahmad. In a recent episode, she revealed an interesting detail about how their relationship began.

During a candid conversation with co-contestant Karan Patel, Swara Bhasker revealed that she and Fahad knew each other before they eventually fell in love. Interestingly, she used to address him as “bhaiya” while he called her “sister.”

Karan asked Swara if she knew her husband before their marriage. Responding to him, she said they first met in 2020 during the CAA protests, when Umar Khalid introduced them.

“I used to call him ‘bhaiya,’ and he called me ‘sister’ at that time,” Swara said.

However, things changed a few months later. According to Swara, Fahad confessed his feelings to her after around three months, and the two eventually started talking.

She further revealed that she had always wanted to marry a Muslim and said, “He was Muslim, and my dream was to marry a Muslim. By Allah’s grace, we got married in 2023.”

🚨 Swara Bhasker says she used to call her husband “bhaiya” before marriage.



Karan Patel: “Did you know your husband before marriage?”



Swara Bhasker: “Yes, I knew him. We met in 2020 during the CAA protests. Umar Khalid introduced us to each other. I used to call him ‘bhaiya,’… pic.twitter.com/kxQVLU8VO7 — Abhishek Kumar (@Abhishek060722) September 29, 2026

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad got married in a court ceremony in February 2023, after registering their marriage in January that year. The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Raabiyaa, in September 2023.

Meanwhile, Rise and Fall Season 2 premiered on September 26 with 15 contestants. The show is currently streaming for free on Prime Video and the Amazon MX Player app, with new episodes dropping daily at 12 noon IST.