Umar Khalid played cupid for Swara Bhasker, Fahad Ahmad

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker and politician Fahad Ahmad’s love story reportedly began during the anti-CAA protests, but few knew that activist Umar Khalid played an important role in bringing them together.

Fahad made the revelation during a recent appearance on The Midnight Hour podcast. He shared that Khalid, who is a close friend of Swara, gave him the actress’ phone number and encouraged him to contact her.

According to Fahad, Swara would usually avoid answering calls from unknown numbers. However, she picked up his call because she knew that he was associated with people involved in the anti-CAA protest movement.

That first conversation eventually led to more interactions between the two. Swara and Fahad became friends while participating in protests and gradually grew closer.

Their relationship remained away from the spotlight for some time. The couple surprised fans in February 2023 when they announced that they had registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act. They later celebrated their union with a series of traditional wedding functions attended by their families and close friends.

Swara had also shared a video documenting their journey from meeting at a protest to becoming life partners. Their interfaith marriage attracted considerable attention on social media, with the couple frequently facing both support and criticism over their relationship.

Fahad’s latest revelation has now added a previously unknown chapter to their love story, revealing that Umar Khalid was the person who first connected them.