Rise in the water level of Yamuna river

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India|   Published: 27th September 2022 2:02 pm IST
New Delhi: People residing in the floodplains of swollen Yamuna river take shelter at a roadside, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks with the water level in the river rising to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the highest this year so far, following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas.
New Delhi: People residing in the floodplains of swollen Yamuna river take shelter under a flyover, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks with the water level in the river rising to 206.11 metres, well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres and the highest this year so far, following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas.
New Delhi: A man residing in the floodplains of Yamuna river shifts his belongings after a rise in the water level of the river, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks in Delhi with the water level in the river rising well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas.
New Delhi: People residing in the floodplains of Yamuna river shift their belongings and livestock after a rise in the water level of the river, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. An evacuation alert has been declared for people living in the low-lying areas near the Yamuna banks in Delhi with the water level in the river rising well above the danger mark of 205.33 metres, following incessant rains in the upper catchment areas.

Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Photos updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button