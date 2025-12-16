Rishab Shetty calls for sensitivity after Ranveer Singh’s daiva controversy

Actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty, who earned nationwide acclaim for Kantara, has finally reacted to the controversy involving Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. The issue began after a video from the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa went viral on social media.

At the event, Ranveer Singh praised Kantara and Rishab Shetty’s performance. However, during his speech, he briefly mimicked the Daiva form shown in the film. While Ranveer later said it was done out of admiration, many people felt the act was insensitive. The Daiva is a sacred spiritual tradition deeply respected by certain communities in Karnataka.

After facing criticism online, Ranveer Singh issued a public apology, stating that he never intended to hurt anyone’s sentiments.

Now, Rishab Shetty has spoken openly about the matter. Addressing the issue at a public event, he said, “When sacred traditions are turned into performances, it makes me uncomfortable.” He explained that the Daiva is not just a character from a film but a living belief system.

Rishab added, “For us, Daiva is divine. It should not be copied casually or for entertainment.” He stressed that understanding the cultural and spiritual background is important before recreating such rituals.

Talking about Kantara, Rishab said the film was made with great care and responsibility. “We took guidance from elders and people who practise the tradition. We wanted to show it with honesty and respect,” he shared.

While acknowledging the power of cinema, the actor pointed out that creative freedom comes with responsibility. “Cinema can reach many people, but we must be sensitive when dealing with faith,” he said.

The incident has started a wider discussion in the film industry about respecting cultural traditions while presenting them on global platforms. As Indian cinema continues to gain international attention, the call for cultural sensitivity is growing stronger.