Rishabh Pant hints at Chahal’s romance, says ‘Engaged already’

The Great Indian Kapil Show turned into a mix of cricket, comedy, and fun as cricketers Rishabh Pant, Yuzvendra Chahal, Abhishek Sharma, and Gautam Gambhir joined the episode. While Kapil Sharma entertained the audience with his jokes, Archana Puran Singh’s behind-the-scenes vlog gave fans a fun and personal look at what happened off-camera — including a funny moment where Rishabh Pant pretended to get “engaged” to Chahal!

Archana’s Vlog Begins with a Sore Throat and Smiles

In the vlog, Archana started by saying she had a sore throat and wondered how she would laugh during the shoot. But she was full of energy once she reached the set. She met Kapil and praised his black and white suit, saying,

“Where did you get this suit? It looks amazing!”

As the cricketers arrived, Navjot Singh Sidhu walked in and got a warm welcome from the players. He spoke proudly about young cricketer Abhishek Sharma, saying,

“He is the future of Indian cricket.”

Archana also welcomed Abhishek and said,

“He’s a very handsome boy,” adding that both he and Kapil are from Amritsar.

Rishabh Pant Pretends to Propose to Chahal

The funniest moment came when Archana was talking to Rishabh about his car accident and new YouTube channel. While chatting, Rishabh picked up a ring and slipped it onto Chahal’s finger as a joke. Archana laughed and asked,

“Are you now engaged to him?”

Rishabh replied,

“He already was,” and Chahal added,

“It’s already over,” talking about his divorce from Dhanashree Verma.

Archana asked kindly,

“I thought about you during that time. Are you okay now?”

Chahal smiled and said,

“I’m okay.”

RJ Mahvash Joke Adds to the Fun

Later, Archana invited Chahal to her home in Madh Island but joked that he might be too busy. Rishabh quickly said,

“He is always in Mumbai!”

Chahal laughed and said,

“Why don’t you tell everyone?”

Rishabh then shouted it across the set, teasing Chahal about his rumored relationship with RJ Mahvash. Chahal, feeling shy, said,

“Please cut this part from the video.”

Mahvash was seen cheering for Chahal’s team during the IPL and was also spotted with him in London, which made fans believe the dating rumors.



Archana’s vlog gave fans a sweet look at what happens behind the scenes. The fake engagement between Pant and Chahal, the teasing, and the laughter showed how close the players are and how much fun they have off-camera. It was a perfect mix of cricket, comedy, and friendship.