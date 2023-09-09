Rishi Sunak strolls on Delhi streets with wife Akshata Murthy

Sunak on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and then went for a late night walk along with his wife.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:59 pm IST
Rishi Sunak strolls on Delhi streets with wife Akshata Murthy
Rishi Sunak strolls on Delhi streets with wife Akshata Murthy- IANS

New Delhi: A day before attending the G20 Summit, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak was seen walking on the streets of the national capital along with wife Akshata Murthy on Friday night.

Peoples Career

In the photographs, the couple was seen walking along in the backdrop of the presence of security personnel and guards.

Also Read
Family to welcome Rishi Sunak’s first India visit by hosting feast in his honour

Sunak on Friday held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his official residence and then went for a late night walk along with his wife.

MS Education Academy

Sunak had also visited the British Council of India on Friday afternoon after arriving in India.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Sunak wrote: “Before meeting the world leaders of today I’ve been meeting with the world leaders of tomorrow. It’s been fantastic to visit students and staff here at British Council of India – a reflection of the living bridge that exists between the UK and India.”

Sunak along with his wife Murthy arrived at the Palam airstrip on Friday for the G20 Leaders’ Summit beginning on Saturday and was received by Union Minister Ashwini Choubey, British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis and senior diplomats.

After landing in Delhi, Sunak in a post on X said: “I’ve landed in Delhi ahead of the #G20 summit. I am meeting world leaders to address some of the challenges that impact every one of us. Only together can we get the job done.”

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 9th September 2023 11:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Delhi updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button