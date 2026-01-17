Rising gold rates in Hyderabad outperform stock market returns

Hyderabad: Gold rates in Hyderabad and other Indian cities have once again reached near an all-time high record and continued to outperform stock market returns so far in January.

Globally too, it has continued the structural bull run into the start of 2026 on the back of enhanced safe-haven demand.

Returns from stock market

The benchmark indices of the stock market, NIFTY 50 and SENSEX, have given negative returns so far in January. While NIFTY 50 fell by 1.73 percent, SENSEX dipped by 1.90 percent in the current year so far.

NIFTY 50 declined from Rs 26,146.55 on January 1, 2026 to 25,694.35 on January 16, 2026. Another index, SENSEX, dipped from Rs 85,188.60 to Rs 83,570.35 in the same period.

On the other hand, the gold rates in Hyderabad were Rs 135,060 and Rs 123,800 per 10 grams of 24-carat and 22-carat respectively on January 1, 2026. They have now jumped to Rs 143,780 and Rs 131,800 for 24-carat and 22-carat respectively.

The yellow metal has surged by over 6 percent in 17 days in 2026.

Safe-haven demand pushes gold, silver rates in Hyderabad

Industrial demand alongside renewed safe-haven buying is pushing the prices of the yellow and white metal.

Investor sentiment in silver remains firmly constructive, supported by persistent supply deficits, record central bank buying as well as rising green-energy demand linked to solar, EVs and AI infrastructure.

According to analysts, recent pullbacks in precious metals were largely seen as healthy profit-taking rather than signs of trend fatigue, and the speed of subsequent rebounds has reinforced confidence in the longer-term uptrend.

According to them, the ongoing surge in gold and silver is being driven by structural demand rather than short-term speculative activity. Sustained central-bank gold purchases, elevated geopolitical uncertainty, and expectations of global monetary easing continue to reinforce gold’s role as a core portfolio hedge.

On the other hand, geopolitical uncertainty, persistent foreign fund outflows, and concerns over further US tariffs on Indian exports are dampening stock market investors’ sentiment.