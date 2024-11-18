Rising hate threatens national integrity; JIH calls for immediate action to stop the tide

Hyderabad: The national conclave of the Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH), which concluded here on Sunday, highlighted the pressing issues of societal polarization and the growing ‘agenda of hatred’ in the country. Attended by approximately 16,000 JIH members over three days, the conclave expressed grave concern about the divisive forces threatening the nation’s integrity.

In a strongly worded resolution, the conclave urged the Central and State governments to prioritize the rule of law and take decisive action against those fomenting hatred and disturbing societal harmony. It pointed out that communal aggression, racism, prejudice, and corruption have severely damaged the nation’s fabric. Additionally, it noted a worrying decline in constitutional institutions and democratic values, which, if unchecked, could lead to authoritarian tendencies.

Moral crisis

The conclave also shed light on the moral crisis gripping the country, particularly emphasizing the safety and dignity of women. It called upon citizens to stand united against attempts to divide society along the lines of caste, race, and religion, stressing that only collective effort can preserve social harmony and national unity.

The JIH conclave appealed to the Central and State governments to rise above political interests and fulfill their responsibilities to maintain peace and uphold constitutional values, urging all citizens to play their part in fostering a just and inclusive society.

Communal forces

Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President, Syed Sadatullah Husaini

Elaborating on the resolutions passed during the national conclave, Jamaat-e-Islami Hind President, Syed Sadatullah Husaini, and Vice President, Malik Moatasim Khan, expressed deep concern over the subversive tactics employed by communal forces, which are increasingly targeting the Muslim community. They highlighted the growing challenges, including attacks on places of worship, targeting of waqf properties, and threats to individuals. The slow pace of judicial proceedings has only exacerbated the problem, while voices raised against injustice are being forcibly silenced.

Vice President Malik Moatasim Khan

“This situation poses a grave threat not only to the Muslim community but to the entire nation,” the leaders emphasized. They warned that if the wave of hatred is not stopped, it could engulf the country, disrupting social harmony and undermining national unity.

The leaders noted that these harmful trends are hindering the nation’s progress. Despite India’s advantages of a large workforce and rapid advancements in science, technology, and information technology, the prevailing atmosphere of hate and distrust is undermining these achievements.

In response to these challenges, the JIH leaders called on the Muslim community to act wisely and counter the false propaganda being spread against Islam and Muslims. They urged the community to strengthen their commitment to the country’s growth and development, continuing to play a constructive role in fostering progress and harmony.

Palestinian crisis and India

On the ongoing Palestinian war, the JIH conclave highlighted the importance of aligning with India’s historic anti-colonial stance. It urged the Government of India to support the Palestinians vocally and dubbed the military assistance and arms sales to Israel as a breach of India’s principled opposition to colonialism.

The resolution also appealed to Muslim-majority countries, reminding them of their moral and spiritual obligations to aid their oppressed Palestinian brethren. The appeal emphasized accountability in the hereafter, urging unity and collective action among these nations.

Commending the resilience of the Palestinian people amidst what it termed as “brutal genocide,” the JIH conclave saluted their perseverance. The resolution passed by the conclave reflected solidarity with Palestine, advocating for global cooperation to address the humanitarian crisis and uphold human dignity.

Additionally, the JIH conclave called on international organizations to prioritize humanity and protecting natural resources over political and economic interests, underscoring the universal need for justice and compassion.