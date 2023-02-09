Rising number of Indians renouncing citizenship, 2.25L in 2022

New Delhi: The number of Indian citizens renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last couple of years, with 1.63 lakh doing so in 2021 and 2.25 lakh in 2022, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

“As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014),” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

“As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years,” the reply added.