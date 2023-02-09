Rising number of Indians renouncing citizenship, 2.25L in 2022

"As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years," the reply added.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th February 2023 4:41 pm IST
CAA

New Delhi: The number of Indian citizens renouncing citizenship has gone up significantly in the last couple of years, with 1.63 lakh doing so in 2021 and 2.25 lakh in 2022, the Parliament was told on Thursday.

Also Read
JNUTA organises festival to change varsity’s ‘Tukde-Tukde’ image

“As per the information available with the Ministry, the number of Indians who renounced their Indian citizenship was 1,31,489 (in 2015); 1,41,603 (in 2016); 1,33,049 (in 2017); 1,34,561 (in 2018); 1,44,017 (in 2019); 85,256 (in 2020); 1,63,370 (in 2021) and 2,25,620 (in 2022). For reference purposes, data was 1,22,819 (in 2011); 1,20,923 (in 2012); 1,31,405 (in 2013); 1,29,328 (in 2014),” External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

“As per available information, 5 Indian nationals obtained the citizenship of UAE during the last three years,” the reply added.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 9th February 2023 4:41 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button