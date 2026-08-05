Riyadh Air launches first India route with Mumbai service

Riyadh: Saudi Arabia-based Riyadh Air has commenced its first scheduled service to India, launching daily non-stop flights between Riyadh and Mumbai on Tuesday, August 4.

The new route connects King Khalid International Airport with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, making Mumbai the airline’s inaugural destination in India. Flights are operated using Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft.

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The Embassy of India in Riyadh welcomed the launch, saying the new service would further strengthen people-to-people ties between India and Saudi Arabia. First Secretary Vipul Bawa attended the inaugural ceremony at Riyadh Airport and extended his best wishes on the occasion.

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The airline will operate one flight each day. Flight RX697 departs Riyadh at 2:05 pm and reaches Mumbai at 8:35 pm local time, while the return flight, RX698, leaves Mumbai at 10:05 pm and arrives in Riyadh at 11:50 pm.

According to Riyadh Air, the schedule has been planned to offer convenient onward connections through Riyadh to destinations including London, Madrid, Jeddah and Cairo. The airline offers Economy, Business and Business Elite cabins on the route.

The Mumbai service is part of Riyadh Air’s expanding international network. Since launching commercial operations, the carrier has added flights to London, Jeddah, Dubai, Cairo, Kuala Lumpur, Málaga, Madrid and Manchester, with Islamabad, Lahore and Manila among its upcoming destinations.

The new route is expected to improve connectivity for business and leisure travellers while supporting growing travel demand between Saudi Arabia and India.