Riyadh Season Card: Terence Crawford crowned world champion

American boxing superstar Terence Crawford emerged victorious in the main fight against Uzbekistan’s Israil Madrimov in the main event of the Riyadh Season Card at the BMO Stadium in Los Angeles.

In this Riyadh Season Card, which was the first to be held outside of Saudi Arabia, Terence Crawford captured his fourth world title, “WBA junior middleweight” in many weight classes with a hard-fought unanimous decision victory over Israil Madrimov who is an Uzbek professional boxer.

Chairman of the General Entertainment Authority (GEA) Turki bin Abdulmohsen Al Al-Sheikh stated that the Riyadh Season Card took place for the first time outside the Kingdom, and will not be the last, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported

He said that the event will recur many times, whether in California, where it is currently held, or in other states.

He revealed plans for a strong boxing match featuring Mexican boxer Saul Alvarez (Canelo) against either Terence Crawford or Vergil Ortiz Jr. Meanwhile, Al Al-Sheikh’s name was announced to be placed in the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, which honours boxers, trainers, and other contributors to this sport worldwide.

The game results are as follows: the Saudi boxer Ziyad Almaayouf and the American Michal Bulk drew by unanimous decision, while Steven Nelson won by knockout in the fifth round against Marcos Vazquez, who suffered his first defeat.

The Cuban Andy Cruz achieved a knockout victory against the Mexican Antonio Moran. The Cuban David Morrell secured the WBA light heavyweight belt unanimously, defeating the American Radivoje Kalajdzic after 12 rounds marked by caution from both boxers.

In the heavyweight bout, the Congolese Martin Bakole knocked down his American opponent Jared Anderson four times over five rounds until the referee decided to award the win to the African boxer by TKO.

Another epic clash featuring Andy Ruiz and Jarrell Miller ended in a draw. After 12 rounds of a fierce confrontation, the Mexican Jose Valenzuela won by a split decision against his compatriot Isaac Cruz to claim the WBA junior welterweight title.