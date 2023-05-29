Riyadh shines even in space: Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s astronaut Ali Al-Qarni shared a breathtaking night view of Riyadh from the International Space Station (ISS).

“Riyadh is shining even in space. his is a photo I took of our capital from the ISS,” Al-Qarni tweeted along with a photo of the Saudi flag inside the space station on Monday.

Also Read Video: Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi shares clip of Makkah from space

لاح لي وجه الرياض في مرايا السحب 🌌

مساكم الله بالخير ياهل الرياض! هذه صورة التقطناها من محطة الفضاء الدولية للعاصمة 🛰#نحو_الفضاء



Riyadh is shining even in space 🌌



!Good evening, people of Riyadh

This is a photo I took of our capital from the ISS 🛰️#KSA2Space pic.twitter.com/KQASxdeqG3 — Ali Alqarni (@AstroAli11) May 28, 2023

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni were launched into space on May 21 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Since their arrival at the ISS, the astronauts have been keen to publish visuals of Earth from space on Twitter.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi as well as Arab woman in space shared a video of Makkah. Her caption read, “the whole Kingdom is shining.”