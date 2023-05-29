Riyadh shines even in space: Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni were launched into space on May 21 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:09 pm IST
'Riyadh is shinning even in space': Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni
View of Riyadh from space (Photo: Al-Qarni)

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s astronaut Ali Al-Qarni shared a breathtaking night view of Riyadh from the International Space Station (ISS).

“Riyadh is shining even in space. his is a photo I took of our capital from the ISS,” Al-Qarni tweeted along with a photo of the Saudi flag inside the space station on Monday.

Also Read
Video: Saudi astronaut Rayyanah Barnawi shares clip of Makkah from space

Saudi astronauts Rayyanah Barnawi and Ali Al-Qarni were launched into space on May 21 from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida aboard SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket.

MS Education Academy

Since their arrival at the ISS, the astronauts have been keen to publish visuals of Earth from space on Twitter.

Also Read
Watch: Saudi astronaut Ali Al-Qarni begins artificial seeding experiment in space

Meanwhile, on Friday, Rayyanah Barnawi, the first Saudi as well as Arab woman in space shared a video of Makkah. Her caption read, “the whole Kingdom is shining.”

Tags
Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 29th May 2023 9:09 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Middle East updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button