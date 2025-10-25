Riyaz ‘encounter’ case: MBT’s Amjedullah Khan under house arrest twice

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek party spokesperson, Amjedullah Khan, was placed under house arrest twice within five days by the Hyderabad police following his plans to visit Nizamabad and meet the family of Riyaz, who was killed in an ‘encounter’ on Monday.

The Nizamabad police had arrested Riyaz on 18th October in connection with a case of burglary. He was being taken to the police station on a bike when Riyaz stabbed a policeman with a knife, leading to his death.

He later escaped only to be caught by the police on Sunday. A welder, Mohd Asif, spotted him and tried to catch him when Riyaz attacked him with a knife in his attempt to escape.

He was overpowered by the police and taken to the police station. On Monday, Riyaz was taken to the hospital for a medical check-up when he allegedly tried to snatch a weapon from a policeman, and a Reserve Inspector shot him, leading to his death.

There is a suspicion over the killing of Riyaz at the hospital, with the family terming it a cold-blooded murder.

Amjedullah Khan approaches HRC

Amjedullah Khan had recently approached the State Human Rights Commission and demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of CCS constable Pramod, the alleged thief Riyaz, and a man named Asif, who got injured after being attacked by Riyaz.

He was placed under house arrest on Wednesday following his plans to visit Nizamabad.

On Saturday, again, upon learning to know that a delegation of MBT leaders will be going to Nizamabad to meet the family of Riyaz, the police placed Amjedullah Khan under house arrest.

Teams of the local police, Commissioner’s Task Force cordoned of the house of Amjedullah Khan to prevent him from going anywhere. The local police informed him about his detention.