Riyaz ‘encounter’ case: MBT leader Amjed Ullah Khan placed under house arrest

Hyderabad: The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson, Amjed Ullah Khan, who was to meet the family of rowdy sheeter Riyaz, killed in an ‘encounter,’ has been placed under house arrest.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) party spokesperson, Amjedullah Khan, who was to meet the family of rowdy sheeter Riyaz, killed in an 'encounter,' has been placed under house arrest. pic.twitter.com/e1r0wYzaRT — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) October 22, 2025

Riyaz, 24, was on the run after he fatally stabbed 48-year-old Nizamabad police constable E Pramod.

The rowdy sheeter, with over 30 cases registered against him across districts, was being taken to the Central Crime Station (CCS) in connection with a bike theft case. He was seated between Pramod and the constable’s nephew on a motorcycle when he stabbed Pramod in the chest multiple times. The nephew was also injured when he tried to save his uncle. Constable Pramod was declared dead on arrival by doctors.

The policeman’s brutal murder sent shockwaves across the state, prompting the Telangana police to launch a massive hunt for Riyaz.

On October 20, the rowdy sheeter was arrested on the outskirts of Sarampur village. He was taken to the Nizamabad Government Hospital for a medical checkup.

Police claimed that Riyaz was killed after he tried to shoot a policeman on duty during the checkup. They maintained it was an act of self-defence.

However, human rights groups have raised suspicion over the rowdy-sheeter’s death, calling it a ‘cold-blooded murder.’

Also Read TSHRC directs DGP to submit report on Nizamabad ‘encounter’

MBT spokesperson, Amjedullah Khan, approached the State Human Rights Commission and demanded an inquiry into the circumstances that led to the death of Constable Pramod, Riyaz, and Mohd Asif, on whose information police were able to apprehend the rowdy sheeter.

On Wednesday, Khan was planning to meet Riyaz’s family, but was placed under house arrest.