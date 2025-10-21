TSHRC directs DGP to submit report on Nizamabad ‘encounter’

Hyderabad: Telangana State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) has taken suo moto cognisance of the killing of an accused in the murder of a policeman in an alleged encounter by the police at a hospital in Nizamabad town and directed the Director General of Police to submit a report.

The Human Rights Commission on Tuesday took note of newspaper reports about Monday’s incident in Nizamabad, in which an accused in the murder of a police Constable was shot dead by the police in an alleged encounter.

Sheikh Riyaz, who was recently arrested in connection with the murder of police Constable Pramod Kumar, died in the encounter at the hospital where he was undergoing treatment.

It is reported that the said accused attempted to snatch the service weapon of an Armed Reserve Constable and tried to escape, following which the police opened fire, claiming self-defence, leading to his instantaneous death.

As per the statement of B. Shivadhar Reddy, Director General of Police, Telangana, the incident occurred in self-defence as the accused allegedly tried to fire at the police personnel, noted the Commission.

“The incident, as reported, involves custodial circumstances, and raises important questions relating to the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India, as well as compliance with the guidelines issued by the Hon’ble Supreme Court in People’s Union for Civil Liberties vs State of Maharashtra (2014) 10 SCC 635 and NHRC Guidelines (2010, reaffirmed 2014) concerning encounter deaths. In view of the gravity and human rights implications of the matter, the Commission is of the considered opinion that it is a fit case for suo-motu cognisance under Regulation 25 of the A.P. State Human Rights Commission (Procedure) Regulations, 2013,” the Commission said.

While taking suo-motu cognisance of the alleged encounter death of Riyaz, the Commissioner directed the DGP to submit a detailed factual report on the next hearing on October 24 about circumstances leading to the encounter, status of magisterial enquiry and any departmental/judicial proceedings ordered, and also compliance with the NHRC and Supreme Court guidelines on encounter deaths, along with a copy of the FIR and post-mortem report.

Riyaz had allegedly stabbed police Constable Pramod Kumar (42) to death while he was escorting him to a police station in Nizamabad on October 17.

The DGP had ordered a manhunt for the accused, who had escaped after killing the Constable. Riyaz attacked a man named Asif near Sarangapur under Nizamabad Town 6 Police Station limits on October 19.

Asif, who was helping the police in apprehending him, suffered serious injuries during the scuffle. Both men were shifted to hospital for treatment, and Riyaz was later taken into custody.

According to police, Riyaz was involved in 61 cases including three attempts to murder, robbery and snatching. There were 50 theft cases against him including six in Maharashtra.