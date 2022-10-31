RJD blamed BJP for Gujarat bridge collapse tragedy

Patna: The RJD on Monday blamed the BJP government in Gujarat for the death of 141 persons at least in cable bridge collapse in the state’s Morbi town on Sunday evening.

“Prime Minister and Home Minister come from Gujarat where BJP has been in power for the last 27 years. They are responsible for the bridge mishap where 141 people lost their lives. It was not a tragedy but it’s a murder. Shockingly, after such a big incident the central government and a section of media (Godi Media) are mum on it,” RJD said from its official Twitter handle.

“Suppose, such an incident would take place in a non BJP ruled state, what would happen then. The BJP and a section of the media would have made a big storm of it and they would demand for the resignation of that government and Chief Minister,” it added.