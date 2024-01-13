RJD leader Nitish Kumar refuses to lead INDIA bloc

Seat sharing arrangement, among other issues, were discussed in the meeting.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2024 3:06 pm IST
RJD leader Nitish Kumar refuses to lead INDIA bloc
RJD leader Nitish Kumar refused to lead INDIA bloc in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Patna: INDIA bloc on Saturday held a virtual meeting to formalise strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in which Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar refused to accept the convener’s post.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Bihar minister Sanjay Jha — who was also present in the meeting — said that there was a proposal for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to become the convener of the INDIA bloc.

Also Read
INDIA bloc to work on ‘Main Nahin, Hum’ motto to take on PM Modi

“However, Nitish Kumar refused the proposal and offered the post to Congress. The Chief Minister showed no interest in taking the post,” Jha said.

MS Education Academy

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, former president Rahul Gandhi, senior leader K.C. Venugopal; Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar along with Lalan Singh and Sanjay Jha; former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah; RJD President and Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav and Tejashwi Yadav; NCP Chief Sharad Pawar; Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal; Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin besides other leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

Sources said that seat sharing arrangement, among other issues, were discussed in the meeting.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th January 2024 3:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button