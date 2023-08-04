Road accident in Hyderabad: GHMC blamed for schoolgirl’s death

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Thursday blamed the negligence of GHMC and the BRS government for a tragic road accident in Hyderabad, resulting in the death of an 8-year-old school girl on August 2.

The accident occurred in Bachupalli when a father was taking his daughter, Deekshita, to school on a two-wheeler.

According to media reports, witnesses stated that the father carefully navigated through the muddy road, however, the bike hit a pothole near Reddy’s lab, causing the child to fall. Tragically, a school bus behind the bike ran over the child, resulting in serious injuries and immediate loss of life. The father also suffered a fractured hand.

Roads have turned into death trap for many users: Congress

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan, TPCC Spokesperson Syed Nizamuddin, along with Hyderabad DCC President Sameer Waliullah, Lingojiguda Division’s corporator Darpally Rajasekhar Reddy, former GHMC floor leader Wajid Hussain, TPCC Spokespersons Medipally Ravi Chandra, and Dr. Lingam Yadav, alleged that roads in Hyderabad have turned into a death trap for many users as the BRS government is not taking any measures to improve their condition after recent rains.

Nizamuddin alleged that the Bachupalli accident was not an isolated incident and that many accidents were occurring due to the poor condition of roads within GHMC limits. He further stressed that the death could have been prevented if the authorities had addressed the issue of over 3,500 reported potholes in Hyderabad roads. “Despite claims of conducting patchwork, the GHMC’s inaction has put all road users at risk,” he said.

“Roads under BRS rule have become death traps, causing the death of nearly 300 people and injuring more than 2,000 in about 2,500 road accidents every year in Hyderabad alone,” he said.

The Congress leader called for the initiation of a case of Death Due to Negligence under Section 304A against the bus driver, GHMC, and the BRS government, arguing that those responsible for the upkeep of the roads should also be held accountable.

“We deeply mourn the death of Deekshita. We feel sorry for not being able to save her life. But we should all try our level best to save our future Deekshitas by ensuring road safety,” he said in a heartfelt note.

Road accidents in Hyderabad

It is not the only accident that took place in Hyderabad on August 2, 2023. Two more accidents took place in the city, wherein the victims were severely injured. In one of them, a speeding tipper crashed into a bike, leaving a woman seriously injured. This accident took place at Nexa Showroom, Kukatpally.

Another one took place at Bowenpally. In the accident, a girl who was traveling along with her father on a bike received severe injuries.

The accidents in Hyderabad occur mainly due to rash driving. However, bad road condition is also one of the factors in the accidents in Hyderabad.