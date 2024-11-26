Road turns red in Hyderabad’s Jeddimetla, residents panic

Hyderabad: Residents of Venkatadri Nagar in Hyderabad were taken aback on Monday evening, November 25, when a sudden surge of red-colored water erupted from a manhole, creating a disturbing scene in the Subhash Nagar Division near the Jeedimetla industrial area.

The unusual discharge flowed across two streets, accompanied by a foul odour that left many locals struggling to breathe.

Residents reported that the alarming incident was likely caused by nearby warehouse operators allegedly dumping chemicals directly into the drainage system.

Local authorities have been urged to investigate the matter and take appropriate action to prevent further occurrences of such hazardous waste disposal practices.