Robber attacks car driver with knife in Nalgonda district

A robber attacked a car driver, Imran, in Nalgonda district on Tuesday.

The man, Imran, was traveling from Nalgonda district headquarters to Hyderabad in his car for personal work. On the way, at Narketpally, a stranger asked for a lift and Imran allowed him in the car.

Upon reaching near Chityal, the assailant attacked Imran with a knife, stabbing him in the neck and body, and attempted to snatch his cell phone and cash.

Imran, who was seriously injured, resisted, causing the accused to flee the scene in fear.

Locals rushed the profusely bleeding Imran to the hospital in a 108 ambulance.