Robbers strike Telangana’s Karimnagar house, loot gold

Hyderabad: In a major robbery in Karimnagar town of Telangana, an armed gang looted 66 tolas of gold ornaments, cash and other valuables from a house after threatening the inmates with knives and revolvers.

According to police, a gang of about eight unidentified men committed the robbery in Bhagat Nagar area on the night of Tuesday, July 21.

The masked robbers struck when the house owner, Azmath Ali, came down from the first floor to switch off the light before going to bed. They caught hold of the senior citizen and taped his mouth. The intruders took him into his house and thrashed him.

The offenders also beat up Ali’s wife and their two daughters. Armed with knives and revolvers, they threatened to kill the inmates if they raised an alarm.

After tying all the inmates, the gang looted 66 tolas of gold ornaments, Rs 21 lakh cash and 10 tolas of silver.

Before fleeing, they locked up all the family members in one room. They also snatched the mobile phones of the inmates to prevent them from alerting police or seeking help from anyone.

The gang also took away two motorbikes parked on the ground floor.

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Police suspect that the robbers escaped through the Vemulawada bypass. Police launched an investigation. They were scanning the CCTV footage from the area.

The victims told police that the robbers were masked and were speaking Hindi with a North Indian accent.

The robbers targeted the house as the inmates were senior citizens and women. They also apparently had knowledge of the house owner’s daily routine and the presence of gold ornaments and cash in the house.

This is the second major robbery in Karimnagar in less than three months.

A gang of robbers had carried out daylight robbery at PMJ jewellery shop on May 3 and opened fire, injuring four employees. They decamped with 161 tolas of gold jewellery and 112-carat diamonds.

After a thorough investigation, police found involvement of the notorious Subodh Singh gang of Bihar and arrested a few members.

According to police, Subodh Singh hatched the robbery plan from Purnea jail, where he was lodged.

Subodh Singh gang is involved in robberies in Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Uttarakhand. The gang is notorious for committing robberies in a sophisticated and professional manner.