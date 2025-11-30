Robbers tie up homeowner, flee with Rs 40 lakh in Hyderabad’s old city

The victim had recently sold a property in Bihar and brought the cash to Hyderabad to buy a property here.

Published: 30th November 2025
Hyderabad: Two armed robbers allegedly broke into a house at Talab Katta in old city and took away Rs 40 lakh in cash after overpowering the house owner on Sunday, November 30.

The incident took place about 5 am, in front of the lane located opposite the Bhavaninagar police station.

A businessman, Mohd Sultan, was at his house when two people knocked on the door. When Sultan opened the door, the robbers barged inside and threatened the man with a knife.

One of the robbers tied Sultan’s hands with a rope and after searching the house laid their hands on a bag containing Rs 40 lakh cash.

Sultan, who is in the bangle business, recently sold a property in Bihar and brought the cash to Hyderabad to buy a property here.

After the robbers escaped from the house, Sultan managed to release himself and informed local people.

The police, alerted by local people, reached the scene and began an investigation. Special teams have been formed, and police suspect that people who knew about the cash in the house, have planned and executed the robbery.

