Hyderabad police foils robbery in Jubilee Hills, six held

Hyderabad: A robbery in Hyderabad’s Jubilee Hills was foiled by the police on Monday, November 24. A watchman and his accomplices were arrested.

The attempted robbery occurred at the house of the victim identified as Ajay Agarwal, where the house’s long-time watchman, identified as 40-year-old Radha Chand conspired with five others to rob the house.

According to police, Radha Chand, who had been working as a security guard at the residence for several years, planned to commit the robbery along with his associates.

Also Read Bar owner in Hyderabad convicted for money laundering

On Monday, the gang reportedly arrived at the house armed with knives and ropes. They first attacked the driver and attempted to intimidate the family members in the house. The alarmed family members alerted the Jubilee Hills police, who rushed to the spot and nabbed the accused.

The Jubilee Hills police confirmed that the five accused involved in the attempted robbery have been arrested, including the watchman believed to be the mastermind behind the plan.