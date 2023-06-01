Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani story leaked, read here

Mumbai: Karan Johar is making his directorial comeback with masala blockbuster Rocky aur Rani ki Prem Kahani. His last venture was in 2020 with one short film segment in Ghost Stories, an anthology horror film that he directed alongside Dibakar Banerjee, Zoya Akhtar, and Anurag Kashyap.

The much-anticipated film has an eccentric ensemble cast with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles as Rani and Rocky respectively. The movie is said to be a romantic family drama that will take us back to KJo’s charm.

A Reddit post has now gone viral, where someone has leaked the entire plot of the film. The person has given a detailed description of the plot. The movie is said to be based in New Delhi where Rocky, played by Ranveer Singh is a rich spoiled brat who lives a life of luxury, Alia on the other hand is playing Rani Chatterjee, a Bengali girl from a righteous family. According to the plot leaked on Reddit, Rani is an auditor who meets Rocky after his family is accused of money laundering. Take a look at the detailed plot here:

Even though the post looks like a fan theory, the fans of the actors are excited about the family drama. Some are even making comparisons to Alia Bhatt’s husband Ranbir Kapoor’s last film, Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkaar. The lead couple was earlier seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Gully Boy which received much appreciation from the critics and did well at the Box office as well. This film is crucial for the actor as it marks his comeback after a series of flops like Cirkus and Jayeshbhai Jordaar.

The film also has veteran actors like Dharmendra, Shaban Azmi, and Jaya Bachchan in significant roles. Top TV stars like Arjun Bijlani, Sriti Jha, and Shraddha Arya along with Ronit Roy are also a part of the enthralling ensemble brought together by Johar. Will the director be able to bring back the magic of his other big-budget family drama like Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham? For that, we’ll have to wait and watch the film which is said to be released on 28th July this year.