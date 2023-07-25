Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani earns Rs 160 cores already, how?

Mumbai: The eagerly awaited love comedy “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” starring the captivating combo of Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, has already captured the hearts of viewers. The film marks hotshot filmmaker Karan Johar’s directorial return following Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). It was earlier reported that the movie is made on a massive budget of Rs 265cr.

However, fresh reports suggest that the actual budget of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is Rs 178 crore. It is also said that makers have already recovered a humongous 90 per cent of their budget through non-theatrical deals.

According to sources close to the production, Rs 178 crore was spent on print and publicity which has been recovered with a margin of Rs 80 crore through the Amazon Prime Video OTT deal. Another Rs 50 crore was obtained through the satellite arrangement with the Colors TV channel. Apart from this, the audio rights transaction with Saregama netted Rs 30 crore.

With over Rs 160 crore recovered from non-theatrical deals, RRKPK requires an additional Rs 50 crore net to break even.

With its upbeat music and intriguing trailer, the highly anticipated romantic comedy has already won over admirers, who are counting down the days until its July 28 release.

