Rohini commission for examining sub-categorisation of OBCs submits report to President

Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st August 2023 2:59 pm IST
President Droupadi Murmu (File Photo/ANI)

New Delhi: The Rohini Commission, constituted to examine the sub-categorisation of Other Backward Classes (OBCs), has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu.

BookMyMBBS

The Commission for Other Backward Classes was appointed through an October 2017 notification to examine the sub-categorisation of OBC. Justice G Rohini, a retired chief justice of the Delhi High Court is its chairperson.

After 13 extensions, the commission submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the Social Justice Ministry said in the statement.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Kharge seeks time from President Murmu on behalf of opposition to discuss Manipur issue

The Commission had been entrusted with the task to study the various entries in the Central List of OBCs.

It was also tasked with recommending correction of any repetitions, ambiguities, inconsistencies and errors of spelling or transcription, examining the extent of inequitable distribution of benefits of reservation among the OBCs, and working out the mechanism, criteria, norms and parameters in a scientific approach, for sub-categorization within such OBCs.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 1st August 2023 2:59 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button